UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Hosts 4th UAE-Turkmenistan Political Consultations Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Abu Dhabi hosts 4th UAE-Turkmenistan Political Consultations Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The "4th UAE-Turkmenistan Political Consultations Committee" was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Turkmen delegation was headed by Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the relations between the two countries and the means of strengthening and developing them, as well as current updates and developments, and several issues of common interest, most notably their economic, cultural, humanitarian, legal and military cooperation and ways of combatting terrorism.

They also agreed to continue their coordination and cooperation in regional and international organisations, which will convey their close opinions to the international community and serve their joint interests.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Turkmenistan

Recent Stories

Present democratic govt performing better than pas ..

1 minute ago

112 power pilferers caught in Multan

1 minute ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia support project to improve livel ..

15 minutes ago

Dana Gas share of collections rose to AED 293 mm i ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister opens Govt House Murree for ..

1 minute ago

Launch of e-billing system in NHA to ensure transp ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.