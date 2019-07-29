Abu Dhabi hosts 4th UAE-Turkmenistan Political Consultations Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The "4th UAE-Turkmenistan Political Consultations Committee" was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Turkmen delegation was headed by Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the relations between the two countries and the means of strengthening and developing them, as well as current updates and developments, and several issues of common interest, most notably their economic, cultural, humanitarian, legal and military cooperation and ways of combatting terrorism.

They also agreed to continue their coordination and cooperation in regional and international organisations, which will convey their close opinions to the international community and serve their joint interests.