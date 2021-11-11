Abu Dhabi hosts Arab Beekeeping Association Conference on 21st November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi is hosting the third conference of the Arab Beekeeping Association (ApiArab), the beekeeping and honey production exhibition as part of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week, from 21st - 25th November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The conference will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety.

The third conference of ApiArab will be held as part of the Abu Dhabi Conference on Food Safety and Security, one of the most important events of the week, where a group of experts and academics specialised in agriculture and food security from different countries of the world will be gathering.

The conference themed "Sustainable beekeeping in arid regions of the Arab World, insights for managing honeybees elsewhere under climate change", will discuss several topics, including bee management, genetic improvement of honeybees, mechanisms to enhance the added value of honeybee products in arid areas.

The conference will also organise several workshops to discuss topics related to the development of beekeeping and honey production, including a workshop on ways to manufacture bee poison collection devices, test the honey and elect males and queen bees.

The exhibition provides an important platform for beekeepers to showcase their products and learn about the latest technologies in the field of beekeeping. Alongside it will offer an opportunity for visitors to learn about the different varieties of honey, their quality and which kind to purchase.

ADAFSA created an ambitious project to develop honeybee breeding in Abu Dhabi, which is supported by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the project is based on conducting studies and research to develop the methods and practices to spread it to beekeepers, supporting honey production, and stimulating more breeders to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of this sector.