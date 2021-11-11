UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Hosts Arab Beekeeping Association Conference On 21st November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Abu Dhabi hosts Arab Beekeeping Association Conference on 21st November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi is hosting the third conference of the Arab Beekeeping Association (ApiArab), the beekeeping and honey production exhibition as part of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week, from 21st - 25th November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The conference will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety.

The third conference of ApiArab will be held as part of the Abu Dhabi Conference on Food Safety and Security, one of the most important events of the week, where a group of experts and academics specialised in agriculture and food security from different countries of the world will be gathering.

The conference themed "Sustainable beekeeping in arid regions of the Arab World, insights for managing honeybees elsewhere under climate change", will discuss several topics, including bee management, genetic improvement of honeybees, mechanisms to enhance the added value of honeybee products in arid areas.

The conference will also organise several workshops to discuss topics related to the development of beekeeping and honey production, including a workshop on ways to manufacture bee poison collection devices, test the honey and elect males and queen bees.

The exhibition provides an important platform for beekeepers to showcase their products and learn about the latest technologies in the field of beekeeping. Alongside it will offer an opportunity for visitors to learn about the different varieties of honey, their quality and which kind to purchase.

ADAFSA created an ambitious project to develop honeybee breeding in Abu Dhabi, which is supported by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the project is based on conducting studies and research to develop the methods and practices to spread it to beekeepers, supporting honey production, and stimulating more breeders to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of this sector.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Agriculture Abu Dhabi November From Arab

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in second semi-final ..

15 minutes ago
 Vehicle having 'Applied for Registration' number p ..

Vehicle having 'Applied for Registration' number plates restricted to ply on Mot ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Security Chiefs Discuss Cooperati ..

Russian, Iranian Security Chiefs Discuss Cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Voters advised to own ECP verification move

Voters advised to own ECP verification move

3 minutes ago
 Hanyu's absence opens up NHK Trophy field

Hanyu's absence opens up NHK Trophy field

3 minutes ago
 Czech Cabinet Resigns - Prime Minister Andrej Babi ..

Czech Cabinet Resigns - Prime Minister Andrej Babis

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.