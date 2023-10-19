Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Hosts Optimist Asian And Oceanian Championship With Participation Of 27 Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) Abu Dhabi will host the Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship 2023 from 29th October - 5th November 2023 at Corniche Breakwater.

The event is organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, in cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, the Asian Sailing Federation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council. It will feature 170 athletes representing 27 countries.

The event is being held as part of the 50th anniversary of the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA), which is a fundamental class in the world of sailing and the main source for teaching children from the ages of 7 to 15 the basics of sailing and how to sail Optimist boats.

The UAE Optimist team will be represented by nine participants. The tournament rules allow for participation from countries outside the Asian system and also countries that are part of IODA.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, welcomed the participants in this global event. He said that the presence of such a large number from all countries and continents of the world confirms its success.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, expressed his hope that the UAE representatives in the Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship will showcase the country's strong sailing tradition and compete for the top spots. He also highlighted the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club's crucial role in organising international sailing competitions and developing the modern sailing system in the UAE.

