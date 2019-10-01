UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Hosts Preview Of Famous Painting 'Mary Magdalene In Ecstasy'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Abu Dhabi hosts preview of famous painting 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and Abu Dhabi Arts Society hosted an exclusive preview of the painting 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy' by Dutch-French Romantic painter with German roots Ary Scheffer (1765–1809).

The exclusive preview was held for the Spouses Ambassadors' Diplomatic Group UAE, the German Ladies Abu Dhabi Group, many distinguished guests from the General Women's Union, and members of the art scene in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The artwork was given as a loan in Perpetuity to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by the Lubin Family Private Collection, a gift made in honour of the goodwill and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and the UAE and received by Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society.

Dr. Al Suwaidi said in his welcoming remarks, "This initiative is part of Abu Dhabi’s endeavor to communicate important messages about our rich culture, values and identity through the medium of art. Our aim is to reach the world and to boost the prospects of art and culture. This initiative is also aligned with our main mission to promote Abu Dhabi’s image, not only as a leading city worldwide, but also a culturally vibrant city that encourages tolerance and coexistence.

We are much honoured that this initiative brought together the ambassadors’ wives and spouses to view this historical painting."

Maria del Carmen Fischer, wife of Ernst Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to the UAE, elaborated on the background of the artist and the painting and said, "Being part of this year of tolerance in the UAE has been wonderful as we truly experienced how the entire country practiced it. Our gathering here today combining different nationalities to view this painting and for this cause allows us to further participate in supporting this year’s aim."

'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy' depicts a woman with a veil, clasping her hands together in prayer. The painter, Ary Scheffer, was born in Germany, moved to Holland at an early age and grew up in Paris, where he became a member of the influential Salon de Paris. His works are displayed in major art galleries and museums worldwide, including the Louvre in Paris, the Palace of Versailles, the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Smithsonian and many others."

Related Topics

Loan World German UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Wife Germany London Versailles Paris Mary United Kingdom Netherlands Women Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 70th ..

18 minutes ago

India accepts all conditions of Pakistan on Kartar ..

30 minutes ago

Malaysia to supply palm byproducts to Pakistan

4 minutes ago

Asst Prof Islamia University participates in semin ..

4 minutes ago

Former French president Sarkozy to stand trial for ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.