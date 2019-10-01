Abu Dhabi hosts preview of famous painting 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and Abu Dhabi Arts Society hosted an exclusive preview of the painting 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy' by Dutch-French Romantic painter with German roots Ary Scheffer (1765–1809).

The exclusive preview was held for the Spouses Ambassadors' Diplomatic Group UAE, the German Ladies Abu Dhabi Group, many distinguished guests from the General Women's Union, and members of the art scene in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The artwork was given as a loan in Perpetuity to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by the Lubin Family Private Collection, a gift made in honour of the goodwill and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and the UAE and received by Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society.

Dr. Al Suwaidi said in his welcoming remarks, "This initiative is part of Abu Dhabi’s endeavor to communicate important messages about our rich culture, values and identity through the medium of art. Our aim is to reach the world and to boost the prospects of art and culture. This initiative is also aligned with our main mission to promote Abu Dhabi’s image, not only as a leading city worldwide, but also a culturally vibrant city that encourages tolerance and coexistence.

We are much honoured that this initiative brought together the ambassadors’ wives and spouses to view this historical painting."

Maria del Carmen Fischer, wife of Ernst Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to the UAE, elaborated on the background of the artist and the painting and said, "Being part of this year of tolerance in the UAE has been wonderful as we truly experienced how the entire country practiced it. Our gathering here today combining different nationalities to view this painting and for this cause allows us to further participate in supporting this year’s aim."

'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy' depicts a woman with a veil, clasping her hands together in prayer. The painter, Ary Scheffer, was born in Germany, moved to Holland at an early age and grew up in Paris, where he became a member of the influential Salon de Paris. His works are displayed in major art galleries and museums worldwide, including the Louvre in Paris, the Palace of Versailles, the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Smithsonian and many others."