Abu Dhabi Hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA Meeting Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host tomorrow the General Assembly meeting of the World Arabian Horse Organisation (WAHO).
The meeting convenes under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and with the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, EAHS Vice Chairman.
A total of 268 members from 62 countries will be attending the meeting at the St. Regis Saadiyat Resort-Abu Dhabi.
It will last for a week full of events and lectures, with broad international participation, to discuss and review all issues and files related to purebred Arabian horses.
On the sidelines of the meeting, a number of events will be held, including orientation tours and visits to several studs, stables, and Arabian horse clubs in the UAE.
It is worth mentioning that WAHO has the responsibility of ensuring that standards acceptable to all its Registering Authority Members are established and maintained in the matters of regulations, methods of registration and production of Stud Books.
