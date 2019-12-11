Abu Dhabi hotel revenue up by 46.0% in October: SCAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The hotel establishments room revenue index increased by 13.3 percent in October 2019 as compared with same month last year, while the same index increased by 46.0 percent against September 2019, according to data released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, today.

''The hotel establishments price index increased by 22.8 percent in October 2019 compared with September 2019. The price index decreased by 0.4 percent in October 2019 compared with October 2018,'' SCAD noted.

The hotel room rates index increased by 28.

8 percent in October 2019 compared with September 2019 and index increased by 0.7 percent during October 2019 compared with October 2018.

For the hotel apartment’s rates index, it increased by 3.4 percent during October 2019 compared with September 2019 while the index decreased by 4.5 percent during October 2019 compared with October 2018.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the middle East because of the developed infrastructure and quality of services in the tourism sector.