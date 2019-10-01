UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Hotel Revenues Surging To AED3 Bn In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The hotel establishments across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi saw their revenues increased to around AED3 billion in H1 2019, a growth of 11.1 percent from around AED2.7 bn during the comparable period of 2018, according to figures revealed by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

The significant growth is driven by a considerable increase in tourist and guest arrivals on the back of a busy line-up of international business events and edutainment activities organised in the UAE capital from January through end of June.

The hotels saw room revenue up supported by rising guest arrivals to around 2.49 million, a growth of 3.7 percent against the corresponding period last year, with occupancy rates edging up to 71.8 percent by the end of June. Room revenues account for around 53.2 percent of total hotel revenues during H1, with F&B and other services accounting for the remaining percentage.

Hotel nights also climbed from 6.3 million during the first half of last year to 6.55 million this year, with hotel rooms rising to 33,041.

