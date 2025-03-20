Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Begins Handover Of Al Saad Residential Project
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 06:02 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) and Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre have begun handing over 306 villas to Emirati beneficiaries of the Al Saad residential project in Al Ain following the completion of the allocation process.
The project features five-bedroom villas spanning 505 square metres, built on plots of 2,025 square metres each. It includes integrated community and service facilities, comprising three commercial complexes with 18 stores, three mosques with a total capacity of 2,260 worshippers, 34 parks, and a community centre (majlis).
The AED993.7 million project includes 306 residential units, spread over 1.23 million square metres.
