UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Board Of Directors Holds Second Meeting In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Board of Directors holds second meeting in 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) During its second meeting in 2021, the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority discussed the continuity of its initiatives and projects, in line with the leadership’s directives to provide Abu Dhabi citizens with decent lives, create a residential environment that will achieve family happiness and stability, and offer Emirati families appropriate housing.

The meeting, which was held via video conferencing, was chaired by Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, with the attendance of the board’s members and Basheer Khalfan Salem Al Mehairbi, Director-General of the Authority.

The board’s members commended the support of the UAE’s leadership for residential projects that ensure family cohesion and stability, as well as the launch of programmes and initiatives that meet the needs of the emirate’s citizens.

The board also viewed the authority’s 2021 strategy and the residential services, packages and projects provided to citizens, along with the supply and demand of residential plots and available housing units from 2021 to 2026.

The board then discussed key future projects in Abu Dhabi and the progress of work of local capital and government housing projects, stressing the importance of cooperating with strategic partners to complete residential projects within their planned timeframes

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Salem Progress Family From Government Housing

Recent Stories

SIH launches AED20,000 photography competition

6 minutes ago

UAE-Korea Supreme Military Joint Committee discuss ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice ..

36 minutes ago

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

1 hour ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.