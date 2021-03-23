Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Board of Directors holds second meeting in 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) During its second meeting in 2021, the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority discussed the continuity of its initiatives and projects, in line with the leadership’s directives to provide Abu Dhabi citizens with decent lives, create a residential environment that will achieve family happiness and stability, and offer Emirati families appropriate housing.

The meeting, which was held via video conferencing, was chaired by Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, with the attendance of the board’s members and Basheer Khalfan Salem Al Mehairbi, Director-General of the Authority.

The board’s members commended the support of the UAE’s leadership for residential projects that ensure family cohesion and stability, as well as the launch of programmes and initiatives that meet the needs of the emirate’s citizens.

The board also viewed the authority’s 2021 strategy and the residential services, packages and projects provided to citizens, along with the supply and demand of residential plots and available housing units from 2021 to 2026.

The board then discussed key future projects in Abu Dhabi and the progress of work of local capital and government housing projects, stressing the importance of cooperating with strategic partners to complete residential projects within their planned timeframes