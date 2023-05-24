UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Launches AED7 Bn+ Housing Projects In West Baniyas, Al Samha

Published May 24, 2023

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launches AED7 bn+ housing projects in West Baniyas, Al Samha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has announced new housing projects in West Baniyas and Al Samha regions, totaling 1,742 residential villas for citizens at a cost of more than AED7 billion.

The West Baniyas residential project includes the construction of 1,500 residential villas and the implementation of infrastructure works, gardens, public facilities and services, in addition to the construction of eight mosques and 14 commercial buildings. The project is being built on a land area of 584.7 hectares, at a total cost of more than AED6.3 billion. It is expected to be completed by Q2 2027.

Al Samha project consists of 242 residential villas, in addition to the implementation of various infrastructure works, along with the construction of two mosques and a selection of retail units. The project is being built on a land area of 53.4 hectares, at a total cost of more than AED734 million, and is expected to be completed by Q4 2025.

To develop these projects, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed two agreements with Q Holding PJSC, according to the terms the company will design and implement both projects for the benefit of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The signing of the contracts for the development of West Baniyas and Al Samha housing projects comes to implement the vision of our leadership to ensure stability and social wellbeing for citizens, through the development of integrated and sustainable housing communities that meet the needs of Citizens and their families.”

Al Shorafa stressed the authority's keenness to develop and build effective partnerships with both government and private sectors to develop innovative solutions that meet social priorities in the housing sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

