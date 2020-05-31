UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority Launches Digital Application Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launches digital application service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADHA, has said its customers are now able to "self-complete" their housing applications online or via its smart app.

In a statement on Sunday, ADHA said the new feature "Is in line with its efforts to support all citizens and their requirements during the current circumstances.

The service will allow customers to digitally access their forms, at the request of ADHA employees, via its smartphone app or ADHA's website, to fill in information such as missing data, upload supporting documents, and answer inquiries related to missing information.

More Stories From Middle East

