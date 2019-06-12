Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club board restructured

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, issued a resolution restructuring the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, issued a resolution restructuring the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club board.

According to the resolution, the new board is headed by Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei as Chairman, Humaid Obeid Saif Al Sheryani as Vice Chairman, and the membership of Jumaa Mohammed Jumaa Al Dhaheri, Fatima Mohammed Sayah Al Qubaisi and Turki Salem Marzouq Al Shamsi.