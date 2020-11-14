Abu Dhabi International Airport gears up to introduce new ‘Smart Travel’ features

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, is trialling a new enhanced ‘Smart Travel’ system, developed by Abu Dhabi Airports in partnership with ConvergentAI and powered by Artificial Intelligence, AI, to shorten queues and streamline processes throughout the airport to deliver a smoother and more seamless passenger experience.

The new system employs big data, AI, and the rigorous modelling and assessment of passenger traffic to optimise a variety of processes across Abu Dhabi International Airport from check-in and immigration counter staffing to passenger arrival and departure times.

As a part of the ongoing trial, select passengers travelling with Etihad Airways will be informed of the optimal time for them to arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport. By staggering passenger arrivals, the new system will mitigate crowding, facilitate social distancing, and shorten queues. Overtime, as the AI-powered system continues to operate, it will become smarter and further streamline passenger journeys through the airport.

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "Innovation and digitalisation are key to the achievement of our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group, and I am proud of the exceptional work our teams have performed over the past year as we transform our operations and strive to deliver a truly superior and seamless passenger experience. The enhancement of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Smart travel system is a significant step in our journey of continuous improvement and innovation as we shape the future airport experience.

John Barton, Chief Information Officer, said: "Minimising queuing at airports is key to safeguarding passenger health and wellbeing and streamlining operations, which is why we are working with our airline partners and ConvergentAI to precisely model our passengers’ journeys and improve them at every step."

"By enabling passengers to quickly and seamlessly transition through check-in, immigration and boarding, we are providing them with more time to enjoy everything Abu Dhabi International Airport has to offer, from first-rate dining to superior duty-free offerings," added Barton.

The introduction of AI technology at Abu Dhabi International Airport is also benefiting airlines, retailers, and employees working at the airport in a variety of ways. Through using AI to monitor real-time imagery of aircraft, special programmes are being developed to guide on-ground teams to complete certain actions, such as the unloading of luggage or the refuelling of an aircraft at optimal times.

Abu Dhabi International Airport is also exploring the integration of AI into its safety and security systems, enabling the automated monitoring of camera feeds of the airport apron, the area in which aircraft manoeuvre and park. AI equipped systems can be taught to detect irregular activity or objects and notify the relevant teams to address potential issues swiftly and efficiently.

The safety and efficiency improvements possible through the integration of AI into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s processes are enabling the UAE capital’s airport to deliver a smoother, more seamless passenger experience.