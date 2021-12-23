UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi International Airport Traffic Expected To Surge 400% Over Holiday Season

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) today announced holiday traffic will increase almost 400% compared to 2020 driven by increased passenger demand, flight numbers and network presence.

From the period running December 22 to January 2, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates an average of 32,000 passengers and 102 flights per day will pass through AUH, which is almost four times the passenger traffic reported during the same period last year (8400 passengers per day) and almost twice the flights (56).

Passenger traffic (59,000 per day) and flight numbers (149 per day) still remain down from the same period in 2019.

Passengers are reminded to follow the following travel tips to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season: -For the latest travel regulations and rules for your destination, contact your airline.

-Make sure to organise all necessary validated documents before arriving at the airport.

-Check out our website to find out where your terminal is located.

-Give yourself enough time to get to the airport 3 hours early.

