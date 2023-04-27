UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi International Airport Welcomes First SF Express Flight

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operator of five airports in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, welcomed the first SF Express cargo plane to Abu Dhabi International Airport.
The inaugural flight signalled the launch of operations for the global freight leader for the first time in the region. This strategic partnership is in collaboration with Etihad Cargo and Kerry Logistics, and further strengthens Abu Dhabi International Airport’s position as a key regional cargo hub.

Chinese-based SF Express, one of the world's largest providers of express logistics services and solutions, has gained significant attention in the logistics industry due to its recent international expansion strategy. With its sights set on strengthening its position as a major logistics and cargo player, SF Express has made impressive breakthroughs by launching operations between China’s Wuhan and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about this achievement, Jamal Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are proud to welcome SF Express to Abu Dhabi. This marks a new milestone in our efforts to become a leading cargo and logistics hub in the region. We eagerly anticipate further partnerships as we continue our growth journey to establish Abu Dhabi as a major air cargo hub in the region.”

By partnering with industry leaders Etihad Cargo and Kerry Logistics, SF Express is set for success in the middle East. With Etihad Cargo's prominence in the air cargo and logistics industry and Kerry Logistics' strong presence in the region, SF Express will be able to tap into the expertise and resources of these global providers, resulting in higher-quality and more reliable service delivery for their customers.

Li Sheng, Chairman of SF Airlines, said, “Working with Abu Dhabi Airports will undoubtedly be a significant milestone and we are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for all parties involved. Abu Dhabi Airports is an important cargo hub in the region, and we are eager to work together as we connect and create value for our customers and strengthen our growing network.”

Commenting on the partnership, Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad Cargo is fully aligned with the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global logistics hub. The inaugural SF Express cargo flight’s arrival in Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a partnership between Etihad Cargo, Abu Dhabi Airports, SF Express and Kerry Logistics that not only supports SF Express’s Middle East expansion plans but also benefits Etihad Cargo’s customers, adding another mega hub gateway in China to Etihad Cargo’s growing global network, further strengthening cooperation between Abu Dhabi and China.”

Abu Dhabi International Airport has been determined to establish itself as a prime air cargo and logistics hub by forging new strategic partnerships. This new announcement further bolsters its standing in the region and is an important move to foster the growth of logistics business in the Middle East.

