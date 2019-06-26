UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi International Airport Welcomes High Number Of Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes high number of passengers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, handled 564,042 passengers during the nine-day-long Eid al-Fitr holiday, the beginning of the summer season.

During the holiday period, between 31st May 31 and 8th June, AUH welcomed 200,867 origin and destination (O&D) travelers, and a total of 361,764 transit passengers. The top five destinations for passengers departing from AUH were: London, Dhaka, Cairo, Manila and Bangkok.

Traffic numbers were bolstered by passengers taking advantage of the airport’s ‘Feel Good. Fly AUH’ campaign, which offered free Careem rides from Abu Dhabi City and new Dubai to AUH, a voucher of AED 100 to spend in Abu Dhabi Duty Free, a free VIP terminal check-in at AUH, or seven free days of parking at Skypark, as well as the chance to win AED 1 million at the conclusion of the promotion.

"Eid al-Fitr is an important holiday for all in the UAE, and many seek to travel, whether to see loved ones living overseas, or to explore new destinations," said Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"Yet despite this heavy traffic, we remain committed to delivering world-class services and one of the key metrics we use to measure our success is our ‘overall satisfaction index’. In the first quarter of 2019, Abu Dhabi International Airport achieved a first place ranking within the middle East for airports handling 15-25 million passengers per year. In addition, I am proud to say that 91% of the passengers we interviewed rated their experience at our airport as excellent or very good."

"Customers also love our summer campaign ‘Feel Good. Fly AUH’, and I urge those who are considering flying this June, July or August to make use of the rewards on offer. We look forward to welcoming passengers across the course of the summer, and hope they take the time to experience everything Abu Dhabi has to offer," Thompson concluded.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Traffic Dhaka London Thompson Cairo Manila Bangkok Bryan Middle East UAE Dirham May June July August 2019 All From Careem Top Million Airport Love

Recent Stories

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

12 minutes ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

14 minutes ago

All political parties should support the charter o ..

24 minutes ago

Prime Minister's Health Task Force presents action ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly approves finance bill

6 minutes ago

Five booked for displaying derogatory banners agai ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.