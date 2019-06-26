Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes high number of passengers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, handled 564,042 passengers during the nine-day-long Eid al-Fitr holiday, the beginning of the summer season.

During the holiday period, between 31st May 31 and 8th June, AUH welcomed 200,867 origin and destination (O&D) travelers, and a total of 361,764 transit passengers. The top five destinations for passengers departing from AUH were: London, Dhaka, Cairo, Manila and Bangkok.

Traffic numbers were bolstered by passengers taking advantage of the airport’s ‘Feel Good. Fly AUH’ campaign, which offered free Careem rides from Abu Dhabi City and new Dubai to AUH, a voucher of AED 100 to spend in Abu Dhabi Duty Free, a free VIP terminal check-in at AUH, or seven free days of parking at Skypark, as well as the chance to win AED 1 million at the conclusion of the promotion.

"Eid al-Fitr is an important holiday for all in the UAE, and many seek to travel, whether to see loved ones living overseas, or to explore new destinations," said Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"Yet despite this heavy traffic, we remain committed to delivering world-class services and one of the key metrics we use to measure our success is our ‘overall satisfaction index’. In the first quarter of 2019, Abu Dhabi International Airport achieved a first place ranking within the middle East for airports handling 15-25 million passengers per year. In addition, I am proud to say that 91% of the passengers we interviewed rated their experience at our airport as excellent or very good."

"Customers also love our summer campaign ‘Feel Good. Fly AUH’, and I urge those who are considering flying this June, July or August to make use of the rewards on offer. We look forward to welcoming passengers across the course of the summer, and hope they take the time to experience everything Abu Dhabi has to offer," Thompson concluded.