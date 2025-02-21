Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with €4 million in prize money

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship will kick off tomorrow evening, Friday, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 338 horses, including 81 from outside the UAE.

The event will run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today at Etihad Arena on Yas Island to reveal the details of the championship, in the presence of Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, Yaqoob Al Saadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Channels, and several representatives from various media outlets inside and outside the UAE. Al Harbi extended his welcome to all attendees and conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of success for all participants.

Al Harbi explained that the event will take place from February 21 to 23, organised by the EAHS and subject to the rules and regulations of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), adding that in accordance with the directives of H.H. Shiekh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prize money totaling €4 million has been allocated for the winners of the championship.

“After raising prize money to €4 million and upgrading the championship to a “Title” classification, the event has gained additional prestige, making it one of the most prestigious and valuable championships in the region and the world. It is now one of only seven championships worldwide that hold the highly regarded “Title” classification, and the participating horses are among the strongest and finest Arabian horse breeds, as qualification for the championship is based on the highest global standards”, said Al Harbi.

Speaking of judge selection for the event, Al Harbi confirmed the Society’s commitment to ensuring the highest levels of integrity and transparency by selecting judges in a fair manner from a wide range of countries, with a total of 14 judges being selected for this championship.

Al Harbi confirmed that this year’s edition of the championship will see the judges using iPad devices to ensure accuracy and transparency in results and speed up their transmission. The digital system has been developed in accordance with the latest technology and the highest global standards for security and safety.

He explained that the Society relies on modern technologies for evaluating Arabian horse championships, with precise analysis and high data accuracy, and pointed out that the Society’s infrastructure is designed to enhance security and reliability, reflecting their commitment to protecting information and ensuring integrity in all horse-related operations.

The event gets underway at 10:00 AM on Friday with the Yearling Fillies category, consisting of three sections (A, B, C), followed by the Fillies Two-Year-Old category, which is comprised of two sections (A, B), before the Fillies Three-Year-Old category, also divided into two sections (A, B). Competitions on the first day will conclude with section A of the Mares 4+ Years Old category.

Saturday, the second day of the championship, will start with the continuation of the Mares 4+ Years Old category (B, C) before the male categories begin with Yearling Colts (A, B), followed by Colts Two-Year-Old category (A, B), and then Colts Three-Year-Old category (A, B).

The third day’s competitions will begin on Sunday with the Stallions 4+ Years Old, with three sections (A, B, C) before the six final championship events: Yearling Fillies, Fillies, Mares, Yearling Colts, Colts, and Stallions.

