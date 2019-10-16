Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2019 kicks off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Wajib Volunteer Association, today inaugurated the Abu Dhabi International Boat 2019 which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council. The opening ceremony of the show, which runs until October 19, was attended by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC and several senior officials from different public and private entities.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said: "The remarkable growth achieved by ADIBS 2019 is the outcome of ADNEC’s sustained efforts to promote its new events and enhance their competitive advantages regionally and internationally. This success is evident from the 29 per cent increase in the show’s total exhibition space that surged to 40,000 square metres this year, as well as the 5 per cent growth in the number of companies and exhibitors that rose to 284 over the past edition. With the participation of 27 countries this year, the event has also achieved an 8 per cent increase in the number of participating countries.

"ADIBS has carved a niche for itself in the bourgeoning leisure marine and fishing equipment industries through providing an ideal platform for everyone involved to discuss the latest industry trends. The event offers us the perfect opportunity to highlight ADNEC, Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art venue, and its infrastructure, which is capable to host leading local, regional and international events that will support the emirate’s growing status as a destination of choice in the business tourism sector.

"

"ADIBS 2019 features a wide array of watersports, heritage and recreational activities in collaboration with several leading national entities. ADIBS 2019 reflects our keen interest to showcase the rich maritime heritage of Abu Dhabi, while featuring sophisticated marine leisure vessels and fishing equipment," Al Dhaheri added.

For his part, Saeed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of IDEX, said: "ADIBS 2019 serves as an unprecedented opportunity for specialised international and regional companies to showcase their latest products and services in the leisure marine and fishing equipment industries. The event has already become a platform for fostering innovation and creativity in yachts, leisure marine and fishing equipment industries, encouraging more countries and companies to participate in the current edition. In attracting a global audience of high net-worth buyers, stakeholders, industry professionals and families, we are confident to deliver yet another successful edition of ADIBS this year."

To demonstrate the level of advancement achieved by the UAE-based companies in leisure marine industry, ADIBS 2019 has dedicated a pavilion for hosting the UAE national companies to showcase their latest offerings.

Over its three-day run, ADIBS 2019 visitors can look forward to a spectacular array of watersports, marine recreational activities and shows blended with authentic Emirati hospitality, or explore the latest leisure marine technology and the several other surprises.

The exhibition welcomes visitors, professionals and families from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets for ADIBS can be purchased through the show’s website www.adibs.ae or at the exhibition entrance.