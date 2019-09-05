UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2019 To Highlight Latest Marine Industry Trends

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) With one month left until the grand opening of the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS 2019), the event has already attracted several prestigious exhibitors, sponsors and partners from the UAE and across the globe.

Set to run from 16th to 19th October 2019, the exhibition will showcase the latest trends in leisure marine from leading industry players.

Organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the inaugural edition of ADIBS took place in October 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre’s purpose-built 31,000-square-metre marina. The event provided a world-class platform for local and international marine companies to introduce their products and services to more than 21,000 attendees. Last year’s show attracted over 270 exhibitors from 25 countries across the middle East, Europe, America and Asia Pacific.

ADIBS 2019 will showcase luxury yachts, leisure marine equipment and reflect marine market trends from around the world, with an increased spotlight on foiler technology, houseboats and catamarans, which have become widely popular in UAE waters due to their durability, ample space and engine speeds.

The catamarans set to appear at this year’s exhibition are renowned for their quality, elegant aesthetics and economical composite construction.

Catamaran companies that will participate in the show include Powerplay Catamarans from Australia and Riviera Boat Industrial Investment Company from the UAE. Houseboat manufacturers exhibiting their products at the show include Al Kouz Marine and High Boats that will display seven boats collectively. Bahrain’s V-Marine will join the line-up for the first time to showcase two of its most popular houseboats.

James Denison, Founder and Lead Designer of Powerplay Catamarans, said, "We are excited to launch our brand in the Middle East at ADIBS 2019. Our luxury power catamarans deliver an unbeatable performance and can flexibly transform into passenger or private crafts."

He added, "Our clientele ranges from governments in the South Pacific region to elite heads of corporations, and Hollywood movers and shakers. The UAE offers the perfect landscape for craft experts to build synergies and benefit from serious business opportunities."

Wael Juju, Founder of V-Marine, said, "V-Marine specialises in the shipyard manufacturing of floating resorts and niche houseboats that are proudly powered by solar energy. This year, we look forward to displaying our luxury eco-friendly boats at ADIBS for the first time. The event will provide an ideal platform for marine industry companies to present their products to tens of thousands of visitors."

