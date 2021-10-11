Abu Dhabi International Boat Show begins on Wednesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The third edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) is set to be held from 13th to 16th October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre, with the participation of 353 exhibitors and brands from 28 countries.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Foundation of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADIBS is the first boating, fishing, and marine sports event to be held in the UAE during the period of recovery from the current circumstances affecting the world, and is organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime and a plethora of companies specialising in vital marine sectors.

The show will be held at the ADNEC marina opposite to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre at Arabian Gulf Street.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNEC, said, "The growth rates witnessed in the third edition of ADIBS reflects our partners’ confidence in our ability to ensure the success of this special event and to present it in the manner befitting the reputation and standing of Abu Dhabi on regional and international levels. The number of participating exhibitors and brands has increased by 24 percent compared to the previous edition held in 2019, with 353 exhibitors including companies and brands from 28 countries, marking a 5 percent increase in the representation of countries from the previous edition.

"The third edition of ADIBS marks the start of a busy season of events covering various sectors organised by ADNEC and hosted at our centres during the third quarter of 2021, showcasing that ADNEC is leading the recovery stage in the business tourism and leisure tourism sectors in the UAE, and is actively participating in developing the present and future of these vital sectors according to the aspirations and visions of our wise leadership.

"The overall indoor, outdoor, and marine exhibition area has expanded to 42,000 square meters at a growth of 5 percent, while the number of participating yachts and boats present in the canal increased to 28 at a growth rate of 8 percent. The number of companies and brands participating for the first time in ADIBS increased by 43 percent."

Saeed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Capital Events, said, "ADIBS is the ideal platform for learning about the latest innovations in the boating, fishing, and marine sports and leisure industries. In addition, the show is an ideal opportunity for marine companies to make deals, discuss cooperation, and find partnerships to help boost the growth of this vital sector.

"

"It is expected that 25 percent of the exhibitors will launch a wide range of new products and innovations announced for the first time on the local and international levels, while over 200 journalists and influencers are set to cover the event at a growth rate of over 25 percent compared to the 2nd edition of the show."

Capital Travel, part of Tourism 365 company owned by ADNEC, is participating in ADIBS with a special platform that will provide a wide range of exciting travel and tourism packages for many countries around the world, including cruises and trips that involved water activities. The trips are tailored to suit the needs of all vacationers and are managed by a team dedicated to meeting and exceeding client’s expectation.

Gourmets and cooking enthusiasts will also be able to enjoy live demonstrations at the Fishmarket attraction with award-winning Chef Manish Law.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club provides golf training for enthusiasts where they will practice driving golf balls made from fish food as far you can into the water, with prizes being awarded for skill and style.

Meanwhile, the UAE Flyboarding Championship organised by Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club will witness intense competitions between UAE amateur and pro athletes who will be showing off their skills and tricks on the water, providing visitors with an exhilarating event where they can see pro flyboarders dive gracefully into the water then soar to up to 15 meters in the air. ADIBS will also include a variety of concerts and entertainment activity that ensure all family members have good times at the show.

The third edition of ADIBS boasts a variety of exciting interactive activities, including the Desert Shield Challenge, where Desert Shield Club will provide the first obstacle course in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, allowing children and adults alike to enjoy an exhilarating experience and do their best to overcome all obstacles in a healthy and fun environment. This activity includes a number of challengers and competitions such as the 30-second tire flipping competition.

The list of partners and sponsors of ADIBS 2021 includes Abu Dhabi Maritime the strategic partner, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) the associate partner, in addition to Diamond sponsor Gulf Craft, Gold sponsor Yas Marina, and Platinum sponsor The Captain's Club.

Procedures for all visitors’ to the Show include being fully vaccinated and providing a PCR test taken less than 48 hours before entry for everyone over 16. While children aged 12 to15 require a PCR test taken less than 48 hours before entry, and children aged 11 and under 12 do not require a PCR test.