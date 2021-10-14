Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest innovations in marine sports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the third edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) was inaugurated by Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office.

The event is held from 13 to 16 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre.

The opening was attended by Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Dr.Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), Mohamed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC),and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNEC.

ADIBS witnessed the participation of 353 exhibitors and brands, which increased by 24 percent compared to the previous edition held in 2019, which affirms its position as the first boating, fishing, and marine sports event to be held in the UAE during the period of recovery from the current health circumstances affecting the world.

The event is organised by ADNEC in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime and a plethora of companies specialising in vital marine sectors.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNEC, said: "The current edition is distinguished by wide global and regional participation, as we attracted 28 countries to the exhibition, with an increase of 24 percent. The national companies also recorded an important leap in their participation this year, as they represent 43 percent of the total exhibitors.

The overall indoor, outdoor, and marine exhibition area has expanded to 42,000 square meters at a growth of 5 percent, while the number of participating yachts and boats present in the canal increased to 28 at a growth rate of 8 percent.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Capital Events, said: "ADIBS is the ideal platform for learning about the latest innovations in the boating, fishing, and marine sports and leisure industries. In addition, the show is an ideal opportunity for marine companies to make deals, discuss cooperation, and find partnerships to help boost the growth of this vital sector."

This year sees a 25 percent increase of exhibitors releasing new products and innovations never seen before in the region or the world.

The third edition of the event sees the first time participation of France’s SeaBubbles who will showcase a scale model of its incredible products, as well as Poland’s Glassdeep who will highlight their latest products in underwater leisure and surveying technology. The US’ leading sports fishing boat brand, Invincible Boats, will also join the show for the launch of its middle East expansion.

Returning exhibitors are also gearing up for their regional launches, including Delma Marine’s launch of Mercury V12 300 engine, Extreme Marine’s Mercury Racing AMS 300R, and Al Masaood’s MTUV/Volvo Penta.

The Flying Yacht’s ‘The Foiler’ returns with a snazzy new upgrade for its 2021 edition, as promoted by influencer Super car Blondie.

The innovative boat building will be a part of the action on the water, allowing buyers to inspect and view the new product.

The pioneers of house boat manufacturing, Al Kous, returns to ADIBS with the world’s biggest houseboat display, highlighting the latest luxury on-the-water housing.

Moreover, this year’s incredible range of marine activities will also include boat chartering and affordable boating for the first time in the event’s history. The outdoor event is the perfect central hub to discover the latest accessible and affordable ways to get into boating, watersports and fishing whilst enjoying the entertainment and attractions.

ADIBS also provides visitors the opportunity to meet with regional houseboat specialists and builders of the biggest houseboats in Abu Dhabi, in addition to allowing them to meet local and regional fishing companies and buy the latest in fishing equipment. For those interested in upgrading their boat, ADIBS wide range of exhibitors will be able to advise visitors on new navigation equipment, top-of-the-range out board engines and everything in between.

The show provides visitors with the opportunity to see a wide range of boats, yachts, and new and innovative products from local and international companies, with many exhibitors showcasing marine leisure equipment as well as the latest fishing equipment, alongside marine entertainment events and other attractions, in addition to a variety of family events with many entertainment activities for children.

The third edition of ADIBS boasts a variety of exciting interactive activities, including the Desert Shield Challenge, where Desert Shield Club will provide the first obstacle course in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, allowing children and adults alike to enjoy an exhilarating experience and do their best to overcome all obstacles in a healthy and fun environment. This activity includes a number of challengers and competitions such as the 30-second tire flipping competition. The winders will be announced and contacted after the conclusion of the show.

Meanwhile, the UAE Flyboarding Championship organised by Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club will witness intense competitions between UAE amateur and pro athleteswho will be showing off their skills and tricks on the water, providing visitors with an exhilarating event where they can see pro flyboarders dive gracefully into the water then soar to up to 15 meters in the air. ADIBS will also include a variety of concerts and entertainment activity that ensure all family members have good times at the show.

ADNEC has made sure to take all the necessary precautions for welcoming the visitors to ADIBS 2021, as the wellbeing and health of the participants, exhibitors, and visitors are at the top of its priority, and it has taken a wide range of precautionary and preventative measures developed in cooperation with various relevant sides.

Procedures for visitors’ admission include showing the Green Pass on Al Hosn app and a PCR test made less than 48 hours before entry for everyone over 16, while children ages 12 to 16 require a PCR test made less than 48 hours before entry, and children under 12 do not require a PCR test.