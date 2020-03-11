Abu Dhabi International Boat Show third edition set for October 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, ADIBS, will return to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre for its third edition from 14th-17th October 2020.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, this will be the first boat show of the year in the UAE, with highlights on luxury boating, fishing and water sports. This year will see new sectors including chartering and affordable boating.

ADIBS is a global platform that brings together some of the most renowned industry players to deliver an enriched boating experience along with "on water" activities. The show embraces old traditions with new trends to offer a unique marine experience and showcases both luxury and affordable boats for all, along with a range of marine products for leisure needs and fishing and water sports.

The show allows for sea trials for those exhibitors that have boats on the marina.

ADIBS will take place at ADNEC’s purpose built marina and is already making waves is set to be the largest gathering of leisure marine and luxury yachting professionals and enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi, utilising ADNEC’s expansive facilities.

The third edition of the event will highlight new products and opportunities on how to get into boating in the leisure marine of Abu Dhabi.

"The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is one of our key events of the year and is a major milestone in continuing to support Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for business tourism and our commitment to conducting leading international exhibitions and conferences in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Plan and its Economic Vision 2030," Saeed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of IDEX, said.

ADIBS 2019, he said, provided the perfect platform for 284 exhibiting companies from 27 countries to conduct business and transact deals smoothly. It also lent an experience for 26,000 visitors to learn about the rich marine heritage of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to participate in various edutainment programmes presented at the show.

Al Mansoori added that ADIBS 2020 is expected to attract over 300 exhibiting brands and 28,000 visitors.