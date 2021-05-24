Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens doors to visitors of all ages

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 24th May 2021 (WAM) -The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and managed by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, has announced that it will open its doors to visitors of all ages provided a they present a negative result from a PCR test conducted in the previous 48 hours, effective Wednesday, 26 May 2021.

Taking place at until 29 May at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is offering free PCR tests to visitors aged 12 years and above, across all Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) testing centres within the emirate of Abu Dhabi, upon presenting their fair entry pass.

Children below 12 will be permitted to enter the fair with one guardian to every two children.

The event will continue to observe and impose a set of comprehensive precautionary measures such as checking temperatures at the entrances, social distancing, and limiting visitor numbers inside the exhibition halls and exhibitor pavilions.

Visitors must register in advance to obtain an electronic access card, either through the website https://adbookfair.com/en or the smartphone application of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.