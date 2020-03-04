Abu Dhabi International Book Fair postponed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has been postponed, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, DCT- Abu Dhabi said the event which was scheduled to take place from 15th to 21st April 2020, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, has been postponed until 23rd to 29th May 2021.

It cited the move as a "precautionary measure to protect public health."