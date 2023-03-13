UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 Kicks Off At Mubadala Arena On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena on Friday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City is set to host the AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 competitions on 17th-19th March.

The competitions, which are open to clubs and academies from all over the world, will feature intense mat fights in the kids, Youth, Amateurs, Professionals, and Masters divisions.

The three-day championship, jointly organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), is the second set of AJP competitions in the 2023 events season.

The first was the AJP No-Gi Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which took place last month and was a huge success in terms of organisation, participation by professionals, and crowd turnout.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The AJP championships are a valuable component in the schedule of championship activities for the current sporting season and help to highlight a significant number of fresh talent aiming to build a successful professional career.”

“The increased registrations for events testify to the effectiveness of the UAEJJF’s initiatives to develop the sport, broaden the pool of participants, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as the world’s capital for jiu-jitsu. We always strive to offer the perfect environment for our young athletes to engage with the greatest players from clubs and academies around the world, honing their skills and improving their readiness for major international competitions," he added.

Meanwhile, Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, stated, “The AJP events in the UAE along with our 150 international championships are gaining greater support as they continue to improve the players’ skills, career growth, and offer rigorous competitions among the participants. These will have a significant impact on the UAE and the capital Abu Dhabi’s capability to solidify its status as the global sporting hub and a much-sought-after destination for champions from around the world.”

The competitions will feature boys and girls in Infant (Grey, Yellow, Orange) and Junior (Grey, Yellow, Orange, Green) divisions on Friday, 17th March, the first day of the event, with the fights beginning at 16:00.

On Saturday, the action will continue with bouts beginning at 11:00 for the boys and girls in Teen and Youth (Blue, Purple), Men’s Master 1 (Blue, Purple, Brown, Black) and Master 2 (Blue, Purple, Brown, Black) divisions.

Men and Women contestants will compete in amateur (blue) and professional (purple, brown, and black) divisions on Sunday with the action starting at 11:00.

