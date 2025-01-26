Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for sporting events

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex at Zayed sports City is a distinguished sporting landmark that has contributed significantly to popularising tennis in the UAE. By hosting top-tier international players, the centre has solidified Abu Dhabi's position as a global sporting destination with world-class infrastructure capable of hosting major international events year-round.
“The International Tennis Complex is a unique landmark within Zayed Sports City and a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's efforts to host major international sporting events," said Suhail Al Arifi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in press statements. He expressed pride in this exceptional facility that hosts world-class tournaments throughout the year.
He pointed out that the presence of numerous subsidiary courts alongside the main stadium within the complex offers a positive opportunity for tennis players to practice the sport at any time or carry out regular training, making it a distinctive sporting icon. Additionally, the availability of other courts for basketball and padel contributes to expanding its capacity to organize various tournaments.
Established in 2004, the complex boasts 9 outdoor tennis courts, headlined by a 5,000-seat main stadium and two additional 500-seat courts. It also features 3 3x3 basketball courts, three padel courts, and a 600 square meter space for various events.
Since its inaugural tournament in 2006, the complex has hosted numerous prestigious events, including the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which has attracted the top 10 players in the world. In February, the complex will host the third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 event, making it the most prominent annual tournament on the complex's Calendar.
Over the years, the complex has welcomed tennis legends such as Maria Sharapova, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz, and many more.
The Mubadala World Tennis Championship and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open are among the most notable tournaments hosted by the complex. Additionally, it has hosted events like the Special Olympics World Games, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, and WWE wrestling matches.
