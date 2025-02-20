Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Shanghai, organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), provided a platform for in-depth discussions on investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, as part of its efforts to enhance economic partnerships with China.

Under the theme “Invest with Abu Dhabi”, the forum brought together business leaders and investors to explore the emirate’s growth potential. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the middle East and North Africa, Abu Dhabi has increasingly become a key destination for international investments.

During the forum, participants engaged in discussions on Abu Dhabi’s role as a global financial, trade, and technology hub.

Experts analysed the emirate’s economic competitiveness and highlighted its strategic position in global capital flows, emphasising its stable economic environment, flexible regulatory framework, and well-developed financial infrastructure, which make it an attractive destination for investors worldwide.

The discussions also addressed Abu Dhabi’s expanding role in facilitating international trade and strengthening global supply chains. In addition, participants explored the emirate’s rapid advancements in technological innovation, particularly in financial technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital transformation.

The forum also examined strategies to support startups and enhance the investment climate in Abu Dhabi. With its advanced infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and various incentives, the emirate continues attracting foreign direct investment.

Discussions highlighted the growing importance of Abu Dhabi’s financial technology, AI, and blockchain sectors, contributing to its competitive business environment.

Moreover, the forum showcased Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop its entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing integrated workspaces, startup support programmes, and financial incentives that enable businesses to expand into regional and global markets. Participants also discussed initiatives to foster public-private partnerships to create a sustainable business environment that encourages innovation and technological development.

The event featured a series of bilateral meetings and business networking sessions between Emirati and Chinese companies, focusing on collaboration opportunities in key sectors such as technology, financial services, healthcare, and trade.

The forum marked a significant step in strengthening economic ties between Abu Dhabi and China in innovation and investment, supporting sustainable development and positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global business and technology hub.