Abu Dhabi Investment Office Accelerates Expansion Of Fosun International In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:45 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a strategic partnership with Fosun International Limited, a global innovation-driven consumer group, to accelerate the expansion of Fosun’s subsidiaries into Abu Dhabi and the wider middle East.

The agreement, announced today at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai, strengthens economic ties between Abu Dhabi and China while reinforcing the UAE capital’s position as a global investment hub.

Under the partnership, ADIO will provide tailored investor support, streamlined market access and strategic guidance to accelerate Fosun’s presence in key growth sectors in Abu Dhabi, including wealth management, fintech, premium residential real estate and healthcare innovation.

Fosun International, a global consumer powerhouse with RMB97.84 billion (approximately $13.4 billion) in revenue in the first half of 2024 and over 110,000 employees worldwide, operates across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, insurance and financial services and intelligent manufacturing. By establishing Abu Dhabi as a regional gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, Fosun aims to tap into the emirate’s dynamic business ecosystem and substantial investor base.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi continues to attract the world’s most prestigious companies, reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a globally attractive investment destination.

Partnering with Fosun International underscores our commitment to promoting high-impact investments that drive innovation and accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. As one of China’s most reputable conglomerates, Fosun’s entry into Abu Dhabi will open new avenues of collaboration across diverse industries, further advancing the emirate’s vision of robust sustainable economic growth.”

Beyond corporate expansion, Fosun will collaborate with ADIO to attract global investors and family offices, in addition to supporting the development of Abu Dhabi’s economic clusters.

Wilson Jin, Senior Vice President of Fosun International, commented, “Abu Dhabi’s strategic location, business-friendly environment and world-class regulatory framework make it the ideal hub for Fosun’s next phase of international growth and scaling of our subsidiaries. This partnership will allow us to expand our footprint, attract top-tier investors and contribute to the emirate’s economic vision.”

The agreement reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gateway for Chinese enterprises and investors seeking expansion opportunities in the region. With a shared commitment to driving innovation and investment, ADIO and Fosun International aim to create lasting economic impact and growth opportunities across key economic sectors.

