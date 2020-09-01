Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set out plan for bilateral investment cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADIO, and Invest in Israel have opened discussions following a landmark meeting on Monday. The meeting took place virtually and set out a plan for establishing formal cooperation between the two organisations over the coming months.

The organisations will explore mutually beneficial areas of collaboration to unlock investment and partnership opportunities for companies in Israel and Abu Dhabi with a strong focus on innovation and technology.

Dr. Tariq bin Hendi, Director-General of ADIO, the government hub supporting private sector investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said, "As a leading centre for R&D in the region, home to the thriving tech industry and the middle East’s first Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi is well-positioned to partner with Israeli organisations at the forefront of innovation."

He continued,"ADIO is committed to helping companies from across the world, establish and grow in Abu Dhabi. We want to ensure Israeli firms can tap into everything that Abu Dhabi has to offer as a vibrant global business centre. Our Investor Care team is on hand to facilitate connections throughout Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem and over the coming months, we look forward to working with Invest in Israel to explore opportunities that will benefit companies in Israel and Abu Dhabi.

"

Ziva Eger, Chief Executive of Invest in Israel, said, "We are delighted to announce a historic collaboration between the Israeli investment promotion unit - Invest in Israel – and its parallel in Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi Investment Office. Both organisations share a mutual vision of leading international trade relations and investments between Israel and the UAE."

Eger continued, "Israel’s ecosystem has a lot to offer to the UAE’s economy in terms of innovation, specifically in the Life Sciences, CleanTech, Agtech and Energy sectors. We are thrilled by these developments and confident that together we will move forward towards a better common future for Israel and the UAE."

The initial meeting was held between Ziva Eger, Chief Executive of Invest in Israel and Monira Hisham Al-Kuttab who leads ADIO’s international promotional activity. Discussions between ADIO and Invest in Israel will continue with future meetings scheduled throughout September.