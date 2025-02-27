Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti forge strategic partnership to strengthen bilateral investment, trade

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the National Promotional Institution (NPI) and International Development Cooperation organisation of Italy, have announced the signing of their first strategic partnership.
As part of the agreement, CDP and ADIO will collaborate to support Italian businesses looking to invest or expand in Abu Dhabi, as well as UAE-based enterprises seeking opportunities in Italy.
The strategic partnership was formalised during a ceremony at the Italy-UAE Business Forum in Rome, witnessed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, in which Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), on behalf of ADIO, and Giovanni Gorno Tempini, CDP Chairman, exchanged the agreement. The ceremony was held on the sidelines of the official state visit to Italy by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The development comes in the context of growing bilateral ties between the two countries, which were further strengthened with the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the UAE in 2023.
Italy is one of the UAE’s key trade partners, with annual trade valued at over €8 billion. CDP, as the National Promotional Institution of Italy, plays a key role in supporting the Italian businesses through a wide range of financial services, including the promotion of internationalisation processes. Under the agreement, ADIO aims to connect Italian companies, including those in CDP’s portfolio, with investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.
The agreement will also facilitate international expansion for UAE-based businesses by providing streamlined access to business opportunities in Italy.
To facilitate business connections, ADIO and CDP will organise trade delegations, and host seminars and discussions to exchange knowledge and insights on commercial and investment trends, further enhancing cooperation.
Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for business and investment is reinforced through our partnership with CDP, strengthening economic ties with Italy and creating tangible, long-term value for both nations. ADIO will provide a clear, structured path for Italian enterprises to enter one of the world’s most dynamic economies, as well as empower Abu Dhabi businesses with privileged access to the Italian market, unlocking new avenues for growth and collaboration. Beyond market access, this partnership accelerates investment, drives innovation and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a gateway for global investors.”
Under its 2025-2027 strategy, CDP will continue to prioritise international cooperation, with a focus on forging economic partnerships in emerging markets. The institution plans to invest €81 billion over the next three years, targeting a total of €170 billion in investments through third-party capital.
Giovanni Gorno Tempini, CDP Chairman, stated, “This partnership with ADIO represents an important step forward in the existing economic ties between Italy and Abu Dhabi. In a rapidly evolving global landscape, Italy and the Gulf countries are forging new and strategic alliances that drive investment, innovation and sustainable growth. By leveraging CDP’s network of Italian enterprises and ADIO’s expertise in attracting foreign direct investment, we are creating new pathways for businesses to expand, invest and innovate in both markets while reinforcing our commitment to fostering sustainable and long-term economic growth through mutual cooperation.”
