Abu Dhabi Investment Office launches Khalifa University student accommodation tender process

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with Khalifa University, today launched a major new public-private partnership (PPP) tender to deliver the accommodation and associated facilities for 3,250 students in the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi’s latest PPP tender will be delivered through the emirate’s proven and efficient PPP framework for expanding the role of the private sector in delivering public sector infrastructure and services.

Khalifa University is top ranked in the UAE and 181st Worldwide, according to the QS World University Rankings 2023. The PPP project is a key part of the research-intensive university’s ten-year strategic growth plan to enhance its built estate and provide a vibrant on-campus student living experience.

Dr. Ebrahim Al Hajri, Khalifa University’s Senior Vice President for Support Services, said, “We value this partnership with ADIO which will result in a major enhancement to the University’s offerings to its students. These projects will help bring students and researchers closer to our campuses, which would enhance student life and experience at KU. We look forward to seeing the results of this unique partnership.”

ADIO is the central Abu Dhabi government authority with responsibility for the facilitation, development and procurement of all infrastructure projects delivered through Abu Dhabi’s PPP framework.

2022 saw several major PPP projects successfully tendered in Abu Dhabi, including commercial and financial close on the Zayed City Schools project and commercial close on Phase 2 of Abu Dhabi’s energy-efficient Road Lighting LED project.

Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Acting Director-General of ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi’s commitment to increase private sector participation in strategic infrastructure projects continues to create significant new opportunities for companies. Building on Abu Dhabi’s proven track record of successful PPP delivery, the Khalifa University Accommodation tender represents the next step in the government’s strategy to build efficient and effective commercial partnerships that deliver sustainable, long-term value for all parties.”

The Khalifa University Accommodation PPP tender covers the Main and Sas Al Nakhl campuses and includes the design, build, finance, maintenance and transfer of accommodation across the two locations. The project will be executed by a special purpose vehicle 100% owned by the successful bidder.

All PPP tenders in Abu Dhabi follow a competitive, transparent and efficient evaluation process in accordance with Abu Dhabi’s PPP Law and ADIO’s Partnership Projects Guidebook and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy.

ADIO held a General Market Sounding Workshop in October 2022 to provide further details on the Khalifa University Accommodation PPP Project.