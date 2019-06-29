UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Investment Office Organizes A Workshop For Real Estate Development And Infrastructure Companies

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Investment Office organizes a workshop for real estate development and infrastructure companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADIO, is organising a workshop at its headquarters on Monday, 1st of July, for real estate development and infrastructure companies registered in Abu Dhabi in order to activate the role of the private sector as a key driver of the economic development in the emirate, as stated in Act No 2 of 2019 on the public and private sector partnership.

ADIO highlighted the significance of the real estate development and infrastructure companies’ participation in this workshop that will take place at the office’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi Capital Gate Tower, as part of the office’s efforts in contributing to the implementation of Abu Dhabi Government’s Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’.

ADIO) is an independent government entity in charge of empowering and attracting private investments to Abu Dhabi, as it is launching a wide range of public-private partnership projects that cover various strategic economic sectors targeted by the government of Abu Dhabi.

The office is inviting the developers and operators of real estate and infrastructure in the private sector to confirm their attendance for the workshop through the e-mail info@adio.ae in order to participate in the discussion and express their views on the partnership projects that will be launched in the local market of Abu Dhabi in the upcoming months.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Driver July 2019 Market Government

Recent Stories

CPO holds open Katcheri

24 minutes ago

Fire in Ghandian village forest claims 2 lives

24 minutes ago

Saudi naval commander witnesses PN's passing out p ..

28 minutes ago

Government is hitting poor by constanly increasing ..

28 minutes ago

Gas, electricity prices enhanced

28 minutes ago

CPO directs PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.