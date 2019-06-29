Abu Dhabi Investment Office organizes a workshop for real estate development and infrastructure companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADIO, is organising a workshop at its headquarters on Monday, 1st of July, for real estate development and infrastructure companies registered in Abu Dhabi in order to activate the role of the private sector as a key driver of the economic development in the emirate, as stated in Act No 2 of 2019 on the public and private sector partnership.

ADIO highlighted the significance of the real estate development and infrastructure companies’ participation in this workshop that will take place at the office’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi Capital Gate Tower, as part of the office’s efforts in contributing to the implementation of Abu Dhabi Government’s Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’.

ADIO) is an independent government entity in charge of empowering and attracting private investments to Abu Dhabi, as it is launching a wide range of public-private partnership projects that cover various strategic economic sectors targeted by the government of Abu Dhabi.

The office is inviting the developers and operators of real estate and infrastructure in the private sector to confirm their attendance for the workshop through the e-mail info@adio.ae in order to participate in the discussion and express their views on the partnership projects that will be launched in the local market of Abu Dhabi in the upcoming months.