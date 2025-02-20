Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Investment Office Partners With China’s Wind Information

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:15 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a strategic partnership with Wind Information, China’s leading financial information services provider, to enhance investment intelligence and deepen economic ties between Abu Dhabi and China.

The signing ceremony took place during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties with the Chinese financial ecosystem.

The partnership establishes Wind Information as ADIO’s preferred Knowledge Partner in China, providing investors greater access to the thriving investment landscapes of both Abu Dhabi and China.

By enhancing the exchange of financial market intelligence and investment insights, the collaboration aims to support Chinese investors and family offices, in both Abu Dhabi and China, with in-depth research and analysis on key market opportunities. Wind Information will actively connect ADIO with major investors and financial institutions in China, while ADIO will support Abu Dhabi-based investors exploring opportunities in China. Additionally, the two organisations will also co-host investment forums in the UAE and China to promote opportunities and strengthen ties.

ADIO will extend its expertise and support to Wind Information’s clients, including securities companies, fund management corporations, insurance providers, banks and investment firms. Likewise, Wind Information will provide Abu Dhabi-based investors and institutions with deeper insights into the Chinese market.

For companies exploring growth opportunities, ADIO has committed to providing streamlined market access and onboarding into one of the world’s most competitive business environments, while Wind Information will support Abu Dhabi investors navigating China’s expansive investment landscape.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, "As a gateway for global investments, this partnership with Wind Information reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to further strengthen economic ties with China and to develop a seamless investment ecosystem. By facilitating access to market data and financial insights, we are ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains an environment where investors can thrive, make informed decisions and contribute to the sustainable growth of both economies."

Li Zhou, Co-Founder of Wind Information, added, "As a leading financial information provider, Wind Information is committed to connecting capital markets and investment opportunities between China and the world. Our collaboration with ADIO will empower investors with the data-driven insights and borderless ecosystem that are valuable in enhancing the corridor between China and UAE."

With Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global investment hub and China’s role as a key player in international markets, the agreement between ADIO and Wind Information establishes a framework for long-term cooperation that will drive innovation, strengthen financial market connectivity and promote investment opportunities.

