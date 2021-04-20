Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank donates AED1 million to ‘100 Million Meals’

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has donated AED1 million to provide one million meals in the region’s largest food donation campaign ‘100 Million Meals.’ Launched on April 11th, the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America during the Holy Month of Ramadan after food relief operations were recently expanded.

The campaign continues to collect donations from companies and individuals inside and outside the UAE, and every AED1 donated provides one meal to beneficiaries in the targeted countries.

Hasan Abdulla Al Shamsi, Area Manager at ADIB Abu Dhabi Central Area and Estidama Council Member, said, "We are pleased at ADIB to be part of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, and to help families in need across the Arab region, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

We are also proud to be contributing to fight the international hunger challenge by partnering with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to provide food parcels during the Holy Month across 30 countries worldwide. This initiative is in line with ADIB’s commitment to support the wise vision of the UAE government as well as its commitment to enhance and develop its social responsibility towards various communities."

Donations can be made on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending "Meal" on SMS to specified UAE numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999.