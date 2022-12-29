UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Launches ADIB PAY

Published December 29, 2022

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches ADIB PAY

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Thursday announced the launch of the region's first tokenised, contactless payment methods through the options of clasp and ring "ADIB PAY", in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.

Samih Awadhalla, Acting Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, "ADIB continues to roll out innovative digital payment services as we further develop our digital capabilities. We are proud to launch the region's first tokenised, contactless payment clasp with our partners Tappy Technologies and Visa."

The set-up process for ADIB PAY is simple and quick. First, the customer's ADIB visa card is tokenised via the supporting ADIB PAY application powered by Tappy's Token Enablement Services (TES) solution. Second, using the companion Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU) that connects to ADIB PAY via Bluetooth, the digital card is automatically provisioned to the chip embedded within the payment clasp.

Once provisioning is complete, the customer is ready to make quick and easy payments with the tap of their wristwatch and will be able to instantly view their ADIB PAY transaction history in the application.

Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies, said, "As a certified technology partner of Visa, Tappy extends the power of network token service to safeguard customer-sensitive payment credentials on wearable devices. With the Tappy developed UPPU technology, consumers can digitise their payment cards within seconds and transform their traditional timepiece into a contactless payment accessory without ever needing to recharge it."

Salima Gutieva, Vice President & Country Manager for UAE at Visa, commented, "Wearable tech is a fast-growing segment, especially as the young and digitally savvy generations increasingly demand a seamless cashless payment experience. By combining Tappy's technology with our highly secure tokenisation technology, ADIB can meet their customers' need for security and convenience at a time when contactless payments are very important."

