Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Launches Platform For Fractional Sukuk Trading For Retail Investors

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail investors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) today announced the official launch of its Fractional Sukuk platform, a new digital investment solution that enables customers to invest in fractional sukuk certificates directly through the ADIB mobile App.

The bank stated in a press release today that this represents a global milestone, as ADIB becomes the first bank to launch a platform that allows sukuk investments starting from just US$1,000 – significantly reducing the traditional entry threshold of US$200,000 and expanding access to Sharia-compliant investment tools.

This launch comes as part of ADIB’s Vision 2035, which aims to accelerate digital transformation and deliver a comprehensive suite of mobile-first solutions.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said that this launch represents a turning point in the world of investment and a significant milestone for both ADIB and the UAE alike.

Related Topics

World Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi Bank From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

2 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

19 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

25 minutes ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

27 minutes ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

32 minutes ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

39 minutes ago
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

42 minutes ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

47 minutes ago
 EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Z ..

EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..

47 minutes ago
 UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, ..

UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds

50 minutes ago
 SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah ..

SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East