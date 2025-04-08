Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail investors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) today announced the official launch of its Fractional Sukuk platform, a new digital investment solution that enables customers to invest in fractional sukuk certificates directly through the ADIB mobile App.

The bank stated in a press release today that this represents a global milestone, as ADIB becomes the first bank to launch a platform that allows sukuk investments starting from just US$1,000 – significantly reducing the traditional entry threshold of US$200,000 and expanding access to Sharia-compliant investment tools.

This launch comes as part of ADIB’s Vision 2035, which aims to accelerate digital transformation and deliver a comprehensive suite of mobile-first solutions.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said that this launch represents a turning point in the world of investment and a significant milestone for both ADIB and the UAE alike.