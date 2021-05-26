Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank provides financing to Rasmala Long Income Fund for acquisition of Tesco supermarket in UK

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has provided structured Islamic financing to Rasmala Long Income Fund to support its acquisition of a supermarket investment in Hattersley, Greater Manchester.

The property, which was constructed in 2012, extends to 100,365 sqft and is leased to Tesco Stores Limited (the UK’s largest supermarket chain) on a 25-year full repairing and insuring lease with 15.8 years remaining (with no tenant break options), at a rent of ₤1.46m (AED 7.59M) per annum which is subject to 5 yearly index linked upwards only rent reviews.

Paul Maisfield, Head of UK Real Estate at ADIB, said: "We are delighted to have supported Rasmala on their latest transaction. There are clear synergies with our financing product and the objectives of the Long Income Fund to generate income and capital growth by investing in a Sharia compliant manner into a diversified portfolio of real estate assets benefitting from secure income derived from long leases.

"The UK grocery market has demonstrated strong resilience during the pandemic providing a secure investment alternative for our clients looking for long-term income security, particularly at a time when appetite for risk has faded in the face of an economic downturn.

We are looking forward to continuing to support Rasmala in the execution of their UK commercial real estate investment strategy".

Eric Swats, Senior Executive Officer of Rasmala, commented, "Tesco superstore is an excellent addition to Rasmala’s European real estate portfolio, taking our real estate AUMs to over USD 1 billion. We are delighted to partner with ADIB and look forward to working with them on expanding our international real estate portfolio."

ADIB has strong track record in offering bespoke and competitive Sharia-compliant property financing solutions for its clients having built up a portfolio of financing assets in the UK of over AED 2 billion (₤400M) over the last three years.

Rasmala Long Income Fund was established in 2018 and has a diversified portfolio of real estate assets covering the UK, Europe and North America with a current Net Asset Value in excess of $250M. The fund is managed by Rasmala Investment Bank Limited (RIBL) which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Rasmala Long Income Fund was advised by Eversheds and ADIB was advised by CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP and Collas Crill.