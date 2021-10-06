Abu Dhabi issues 500 plus Golden Visas to doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has recognised more than 500 doctors who obtained the Golden Visa in reflection of their efforts.

This came as part of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to empower global talent and help them achieve their aspirations, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to grant Golden Visa to those supporting the healthcare system in the UAE and providing their continuous distinguished services.

The Department held a virtual ceremony for the awarded doctors and healthcare professionals in the emirate. The event was held in the presence of the department’s leadership team including Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH and Hareb Al Muhairi, Advisor at Abu Dhabi Residents Office.

Al Hamed said, "The healthcare sector plays an important role in shaping the future of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. Over the past year, we have seen the impact our healthcare professionals have made on our community. Supporting the vision of our leadership, they have consistently put health and the well-being of our community as top priority. They have provided the highest standards commitment, responsibility and sacrifice to ensure our community remains safe and healthy. Today, our healthcare sector enjoys a leading position regionally and globally as one of the best and most advanced, proven by the awards and accolades achieved by the emirate."

He added, "We are committed to offering as much support as possible to ensure our doctors and their families can continue to enjoy a stable and secure long-term residency and a high-quality life in the UAE. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office to offer the Golden Visa is in direct support of our esteemed leadership’s vision. We look forward to maintaining Abu Dhabi as the leading destination for the best doctors from around the world to live and work."

Over 500 Golden Visa recipients were shortlisted following a thorough selection process. Each doctor was appraised and nominated with their distinguished qualifications, performance and reputation taken into account. As part of a continued push to attract talent to Abu Dhabi, safeguarding the emirate’s future, DoH and ADRO have also announced that more healthcare practitioners will be recognised, with additional groups of doctors scheduled to be rewarded with Golden Visas.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said, "The Abu Dhabi Residents Office was launched to provide the emirate’s community of families, creatives, professionals and investors with the highest quality of life.

As always, we aim to offer support and services to international residents to ensure Abu Dhabi continues to be a place the world can call home."

He added, "We have partnered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health to do that and more, recognising the inspirational doctors who have made the emirate such a safe place to live, visit and work, while offering them a springboard to lead the most secure, stable and comfortable lives possible. We hope to open up a world of opportunities for many with these awards, and look forward to more partnerships with all government entities."

The Abu Dhabi healthcare sector has made great strides in recent years, with an influx of talent, investments in innovation, as well as government support spurring the growth of a modern, globally competitive healthcare ecosystem. The Special Talent Golden Visa for doctors reiterate the importance of healthcare to the future and success of the region, with access to long-term residency enabling Abu Dhabi’s exceptional healthcare professionals to settle in the emirate and enjoy added security, comfort and peace of mind.

The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in Abu Dhabi to global talent and investors. It provides successful applicants with visas for up to 10 years, with holders permitted to live, work and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor. A wide range of visa options are available to all applicants working, creating, studying, excelling and investing in the emirate’s key sectors, including healthcare.

The UAE government has called on doctors residing in the country to apply for the Golden Visa, in order for them and their families to benefit from a long-term residency of 10 years. The Golden Visa is also aimed at attracting the best talent in the sector, to continually deliver the highest quality of healthcare services in the country and the world. The initiative, a direct gesture from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, comes in appreciation of the efforts and sacrifices of the UAE’s frontline heroes in healthcare and the important role they play in response against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office, a division of ADDED supports the emirate’s efforts to attract and retain global talent and expertise for sustainable development. This includes partnership programmes that promote long-term residency and provide the world's best talent with a platform to succeed and fulfil their potential in Abu Dhabi.