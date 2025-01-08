Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Organises 3 International Championships In January

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) has announced the organisation of three international championships in various countries worldwide from 11th January until the end of the month.

The first will take place on 11th January in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, under the title “AJP International Championship”. The competitions will then move to Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, for the “National Championship” on 18th to 19th January, before concluding the first round of the new season with the “International Championship” in Orlando, USA, on 26th January.

These tournaments are expected to attract large audiences and wide participation from global Jiu-Jitsu stars representing various continents and countries, further cementing AJP’s position as one of the leading global organisations in the sport.

AJP affirmed its ambitious vision to achieve new global milestones while continuing efforts to establish Jiu-Jitsu as a global sport and solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as its capital.

The championships are part of AJP’s strategy to expand its reach, attract world-class athletes, and deliver an exceptional experience for participants and spectators alike.

