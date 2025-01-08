Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Organises 3 International Championships In January
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) has announced the organisation of three international championships in various countries worldwide from 11th January until the end of the month.
The first will take place on 11th January in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, under the title “AJP International Championship”. The competitions will then move to Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, for the “National Championship” on 18th to 19th January, before concluding the first round of the new season with the “International Championship” in Orlando, USA, on 26th January.
These tournaments are expected to attract large audiences and wide participation from global Jiu-Jitsu stars representing various continents and countries, further cementing AJP’s position as one of the leading global organisations in the sport.
AJP affirmed its ambitious vision to achieve new global milestones while continuing efforts to establish Jiu-Jitsu as a global sport and solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as its capital.
The championships are part of AJP’s strategy to expand its reach, attract world-class athletes, and deliver an exceptional experience for participants and spectators alike.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January5 minutes ago
-
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate1 hour ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves reach $3.2024 trillion in December1 hour ago
-
Korea logs current account surplus for 7th month in November2 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon11 hours ago
-
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 202412 hours ago
-
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 12612 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel13 hours ago
-
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for 2024-2025 academic ..14 hours ago
-
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque14 hours ago
-
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE14 hours ago