Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy Assesses Impact Of COVID-19 On Contractual Obligations And Anti-money Laundering

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy assesses impact of COVID-19 on contractual obligations and anti-money laundering

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th September 2020 (WAM) - The internet Courts and the Impact of Covid 19 on Contractual Obligations and Combating Money Laundering Crimes in the Light of UAE Legislation and International Comparisons", was the title of the international seminar organised recently by the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) as part of the judicial training endeavours through discussion workshops, interactive dialogue and practical simulation via the distance education and training platform.

This international training seminar, using modern training methods and tools through discussion workshops, short lectures and interactive practical training, comes in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), which is to develop the judicial system by enriching the scientific thinking and legal knowledge and their role in dealing with new judicial situations and by adopting a balanced approach to dispute resolution in order to achieve the goal of accomplished justice.

The seminar, which was attended by a number of Arab and international judges and experts, aimed at providing participants with legal and judicial knowledge and skills, and familiarizing the legal people with the use of artificial intelligence technology in remote litigation, while highlighting the experience of Internet courts within the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and modern legal trends, in order to keep abreast of changes and developments and to take advantage of the available technological means to ultimately contribute to the development of judicial practice in accordance with the highest international standards and customs.

It also addressed the detailed provisions of force majeure and exceptional circumstances - such as the impact of the "Covid-19" pandemic - on international obligations to combat money laundering crimes and protect the national economies, and how efficient is the observing of international standards in the fight against this type of offences while practicing legal professions, as well as the contractual obligations from an international and national perspective in light of the UAE legislation, common law and comparative law, with an emphasis on the means to settle the disputes in emergency circumstances.

