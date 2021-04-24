Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy concludes second training programme on real estate disputes settlement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial academy concluded its second Basic Training Programme for Conciliators on Amicable Settlement of Real Estate Disputes, with the participation of 14 members from the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities- Municipalities of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and the Chairman of the Academy’s board of Directors stated, "Organisation of the real estate conciliator programme is part of our plan to contribute to the efforts of Abu Dhabi government, aimed at enhancing confidence and stability in the real estate sector, being one of the most important pillars to enhance the international competitiveness of the Emirate at the regional and international levels."

This goes in parallel with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to encourage litigants to use alternative resolution, especially in commercial and economic disputes, intending to reduce the burden of litigation on all parties, and saving time, effort and costs, hence contributing to accelerate the circulation of capital and attraction of investments.

On its part, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy stated, "The basic training programme for conciliators aims to prepare an efficient cadre of mediators and conciliators by providing them with the knowledge, skills, and capabilities necessary for negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and early neutral evaluation between the parties to a dispute, to reach an efficient and effective amicable settlement of the real estate and municipal disputes.

The programme includes sixteen courses reflected in four main themes, namely: 1) general legal foundations for real estate conciliators, 2) specialised real estate and municipal legislation, 3) skills development and the organisation of the profession as an auxiliary to the judiciary, and 4) practical training in managing alternative resolutions.