Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial academy has intensified its training activities to support efforts combating human trafficking crimes, as part of its multiple rehabilitation programmes.

This programme is for judiciary members, Public Prosecution, government case advisors, representatives of legal departments in various agencies, lawyers, and judicial capacity officers, with a total of 28 training hours, benefitting 223 trainees during 18 months, from January 2022 to the end of June 2023.

Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Academy, emphasised that the development of qualifying programmes in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy is a top priority for developing the capabilities of all parties to judicial work.

This aligns with the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Judicial Department - Abu Dhabi, to qualify effective and excellent cadres that play a prominent role in consolidating the rule of law and achieving justice.

He explained that the focus on human trafficking crimes as a training programme for those in the legal and judicial field supports the UAE Government’s directives concerning combating all the forms of such crimes, and resolutely addressing any form of exploitation, in light of the legislation and laws in force that set deterrent penalties to offenders, while providing protection and care for victims.

Al-Abri stated that UAE has attached great importance to this matter, as it wishes to achieve justice, preserve rights and protect members of society from any danger, while taking preventive and proactive steps to prevent crime in coordination and cooperation between the various competent authorities internally and externally, in addition to ensuring prosecution and punishment of criminal activities.