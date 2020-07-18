Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy organises presentation on 'Online Simple Claims Court' applied in Canadian civil courts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, ADJA, has organised a presentation on "Online simple claims court" applied in the Court of Canada to settle civil disputes, with the participation of 183 jurists and judges from several judicial institutions in the world.

This is within the framework of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, for knowledge rapprochement with the judicial institutions around the world and the exchange of experiences and expertise, in a way that contributes to improving judicial work and achieving justice.

ADJA explained that the presentation, which was made in cooperation with the British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal, CRT, in Canada, came within the framework of the academy’s training plan that was approved by Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department and Chairman of the Academy’s board of Directors, which includes transferring the best international experiences and practices to members of the judiciary and judicial officials and achieving sustainable leadership in this regard, through basic training programmes and continuous and specialised training.

In the opening speech for the Judicial Department, Ali Al Shaher Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division and member of the Academy’s Board of Directors, welcomed the participants, stressed the importance of continuous training for judges in improving performance, indicated that this training must necessarily include identifying the best judicial practices in the world in the context of continuous development for members of the judiciary and widening their horizons.

Judge Shannon Salter, Chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal, which is Canada's first online tribunal, explained the goal of the establishment of the Online Simple Claims Court under the civil courts.

She also talked about the area of the work of the court at the beginning of its establishment and its development in terms of jurisdiction and the cases considered. The presentation also included an explanation of how the court was formed, its procedures and mechanism of work, from the stage of negotiation and mediation to settling the dispute and issuing judgments.