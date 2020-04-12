Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary public, attestation transactions remotely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has announced the completion of 664 transactions by the notary and attestation department, since the implementation of the remote services by the department, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The average time taken for a single transaction was 10 minutes if the transaction met all the conditions and required documents, the department said in a statement on Sunday.

The completed transactions included visual communication with the customer to ensure his or her identity in accordance with the legal requirements to complete the transactions with both notarisation and attestations departments, and Non-Muslims wills bureau.

Chancellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Under-Secretary, said the department adopted an integrated plan for the continuity of its legal and judicial services, in response to the directions of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD.

The Judicial Department has a technical structure that is considered the most developed in the region, which has strengthened its readiness in facing crises, he noted.

It had developed and diversified work methods adaptable to possible changes, in addition to optimal use of modern technologies in order to achieve business continuity and facilitating access to services, Al Abri said.

Public transactions and documents attestation remotely include submitting the transaction electronically via smart entry to the official website of the department, and following the specific steps in the system, which include the signature of the user on the form, whether it is within the previously prepared forms available on the site or a special form that the user sends with the documents provided by him or her, then attaching the signed copy via scanning.

In the next step, the customer will receive a fee notification via a message to his or her mobile phone that includes a video call appointment with a request to download the "WebEx cisco" software, in order to conduct the video conferencing where the user’s identity is verified with the attached information as well. After completing the procedures, a copy of the transaction shall be sent via e-mail, while the original copy is sent by mail via courier service, the ADJD said.