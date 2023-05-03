UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Discusses Legal Frameworks To Protect Environment And Combat Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment and combat climate change

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, represented by the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy, organised a series of seminars and workshops on national and international legal frameworks for human rights in protecting and sustaining the environment and addressing the risks of climate change, in line with the strategic directions of the United Arab Emirates in the year of sustainability 2023 and in light of the ongoing preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).
Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed the interest of the Judicial Department in supporting government goals to achieve sustainable development and in the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), by continuing the supportive efforts to establish a pioneering legal and judicial system that contributes effectively to addressing challenges and providing innovative solutions.
Counsellor Youssef Al-Abri explained that these seminars and workshops represent an important opportunity to highlight the role of human rights in protecting the environment and confronting climate change, emphasising that climate action based on human rights is the basis for ensuring a sustainable future, especially with the measures taken in the UAE to face challenges in the environment and climate and the application of international commitments in this regard.


In addition, the participants in the seminars held over the months of March and April 2023, discussed the country's efforts to promote human rights in the field of climate action, the role of individuals, the state, and judicial institutions in confronting climate change and its effects, as well as the pivotal role of civil society in spreading awareness of the importance of preserving climate change. Environment and achieving sustainable green development to ensure the right to reside in a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.
The speakers discussed the significance of the role that judicial authorities can play in upholding justice and protecting rights in this area, particularly in light of the fact that climate change has emerged as a serious threat, particularly in the most affected areas that experience severe droughts, floods, and storms.

They emphasised the necessity of working effectively to protect human rights in those areas and of providing the necessary resources to consolidate developmental sustainability.
The speakers also highlighted the legal, judicial, and administrative framework for environmental auditing of institutions to monitor phenomena and assess the impact of protecting, developing, and sustaining the ecosystem of projects, and preserving biodiversity as tools for environmental protection in light of pertinent legislation and national and international judicial rulings.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Civil Society UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates March April Government Court

Recent Stories

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

25 minutes ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

25 minutes ago
 Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over ..

Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violati ..

26 minutes ago
 Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

35 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

34 minutes ago
 Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's ..

Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's Pay Raise Proposal - Reports

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.