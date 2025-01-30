Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), met with a delegation of senior officials from judicial and legal training centres and institutes in GCC countries to explore opportunities for collaboration, partnership, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in modern digital technologies, innovation, and training.

The delegation is visiting the UAE as part of a joint effort to enhance coordination and share experiences in various legal and judicial fields.

Al Abri emphasised the importance of these visits in fostering cooperation with judicial centres and institutes in GCC countries. He highlighted the Department’s commitment to developing partnerships at the local, Arab, Gulf, and international levels. He noted the significance of exchanging expertise on judicial systems, showcasing the advancements in Abu Dhabi’s judicial services and training mechanisms, and transferring leading experiences in adopting the latest technological methods and best international practices.

These efforts contribute to strengthening cooperation in establishing justice, upholding legal sovereignty, and enhancing security, social, and economic stability in the region.

Additionally, the visiting delegation was briefed on best practices in specialised training for judges and public prosecutors, as well as accredited development programmes designed to enhance the capabilities and skills of judicial authorities and legal professionals.

These initiatives aim to improve the overall quality of performance within the judicial system.

The delegation also received a detailed explanation of the working mechanisms at the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy and the modern technologies employed in delivering ongoing training programmes and courses. These initiatives refine the capabilities of professionals in the legal and judicial fields, equipping them with practical experiences and innovative applications that keep pace with global developments.

Furthermore, the delegation was introduced to the digital transformation mechanisms implemented at the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi. A suite of distinguished electronic and digital services has been launched to streamline procedures and enhance customer satisfaction, in line with the commitment to the sustainability of modernisation and development. These initiatives align with best practices to support sustainable development goals, increase system efficiency, and elevate quality standards.

During a tour of the Department’s facilities, the delegation visited the Civil Family Court, where they learned about its objectives in providing a flexible and advanced mechanism for resolving personal status issues involving foreigners. They also toured the central library, which houses an extensive collection of publications, books, references, and encyclopaedias on legislative, legal, and judicial matters, offering valuable resources to judicial employees, trainees, legal researchers, and lawyers.