Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches digital authentication project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched a digital authentication project allowing the approval of documents issued by the ADJD's systems in an integrated digital manner and compatible with the UAE PASS digital identification system.

The project will be applied to the Notary Public and Authentication operations as part of the completion of the digital transformation plan per the government policy to keep pace with technological developments by using the most up-to-date technology and the highest standards of information security.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that the adoption of digital authentication of the Judicial Department’s documents is an advanced step that supports the ADJD's vision of providing world-class judicial services, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to establish a world-leading judicial system that keeps abreast of all developments and evolutions to ensure effectiveness, efficiency and distinction.

The launch of this vital project, Al-Abri said, is part of the ongoing efforts to develop the system of government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to strengthen its global competitiveness. From this perspective, he added, the Judicial Department intends to be one of the first entities to take the lead in the implementation of technical projects with the efforts of its national cadres, in a way that helps to facilitate full access to services and conduct transactions remotely with straightforward procedures.

He explained that this step is integrated into the system of services provided remotely, which allows the completion of various judicial and legal processes through modern technological means including the use of videoconferencing technology to carry out transactions in record time, without the need for court users to show up in person at the ADJD headquarters, and to obtain service outputs in a timely and digital manner.

In detail, the adoption of the digital authentication procedure for Notary Public and Authentication transactions makes it possible to definitively dispose of the manual method of working such as signing, sticking and sealing as it was the case with the traditional method used for the authentication of documents. The service user will receive his/her document in a digital form and will not be sent via a courier service. This will guarantee a reduction in time and effort, as well as cost savings in the paper handling and delivery process.

Digital authentication offers many aspects of protection, such as the connection with the digital identity that allows access to all electronic government services through the UAE Pass application with the highest security standards. As for the authentication process identifiers, they include the automatic insertion of the stamp of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the name and signature of the responsible employee and the corporate identity and personal certification of the employee, as well as QR codes to check both the status of the Notary Public's transactions and the authenticity of the document.

The digital authentication may also be verified via the Judicial Department's website www.adjd.gov.ae which provides two options, the first of which is the authentication verification service, by entering the number on the transaction and attaching it, while the second is the review of the original transaction using the number of the digital authentication.

The digital authentication number of the Judicial Department's documents is a figure resulting from complex algorithms that cannot be discovered to guarantee the confidentiality of the information.