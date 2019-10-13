UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Launches Interactive Digital Judgment Platform

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive digital judgment platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has launched a platform to issue interactive digital judgments, the first-of-its-kind in the world to use the latest technology in judicial systems, allowing interactive judgments to be issued with special characteristics and advantages that help litigants understand and proceed with judgments, and will be translated into five languages.

Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, stated that the launch of this pilot project will accelerate the movement towards creating a world-class judicial system. This is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to continue to improve services and deploy modern technology and advanced systems, so as to contribute to achieving Vision 2030 of the Abu Dhabi Government.

"The launch of this project adds to the ADJD's achievements, and reflects its keenness to achieve leadership and excellence through the implementation of quality initiatives and the provision of a full package of digital services to the public.

This is in addition to providing the best legal and judicial services, in pursuit of the Primary goal of the ADJD strategy to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of the judicial processes and to ensure full access to services," he added.

The project is divided into two parts. The first involves the writing of court judgments, so a practice direction is to be developed for ensuring excellent writing and drafting of judgments. Also, copies of the judgment will be issued in different distinctive colors to highlight the type of court hearing the case, regardless of its degree, apart from the enforcement of judgments.

The second part handles the technology and software used. The new issued judgment will be the first interactive judgment in the world, as it features many characteristics and advantages that help litigants understand and deal with judgments. It can also be translated into five languages, including English, Hindi, Filipino, Russian and urdu, using the QR Code. Additionally, educational videos will be displayed to illustrate the procedures to be taken following the issuance of judgments.

