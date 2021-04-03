Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organises virtual international forum for justice, investment partners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) recently held a virtual international forum for justice and investment partners under the title "The Recent Legislative Amendment to enhance the business and investment environment in the UAE".

The three-day forum was attended by 250 participants from members of the judiciary, justice and investment partners, businessmen and entrepreneurs from 12 countries.

ADJD highlighted that the organising of the forum comes in line with its efforts made towards achieving the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, for further cooperation and exchange of experiences with all local and international institutions.

The forum also aimed at sustaining the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s endeavours to enhance the business environment and consolidating its position as one of the most important global destinations attracting foreign investments and cash flow.

In the opening speech, Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhahiri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, affirmed ADJD keenness to adopt the most advanced international legal and judicial policies and systems to meet the requirements of sustainable economic growth.

He pointed out the ADJD strategic priority in achieving fair and efficient justice by enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of judicial processes and ensuring easy access to comprehensive services.

On his part, Judge Sultan Al Neyadi, Chief Justice of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, explained that the forum deals with the legislative amendments introduced to enhance the business and investment environment in all development sectors; including the organisation of companies, stock markets, investment and retirement funds, social security.

Also, the conference highlighted the freehold ownership of properties by foreigners family businesses, residency system, and charitable sector, in addition to mechanisms to combat money laundering crimes, especially those related to trade and investment.

It shed light on the legal system to combat money laundering and terrorism crimes and mechanisms to counter money laundering related to real estate and home finance.