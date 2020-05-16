UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department To Form Post COVID-19 Action Plan Committee

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to form post COVID-19 action plan committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), to promote the sustainability of judicial processes remotely, Counselor Yusuf Saeed Al Ebri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, has issued a decision to set up a committee to prepare a post COVID-19 action plan to determine the services and judicial procedures which will continue to be performed electronically.

Al-Ebri said that the decision to form this committee and determine its tasks comes in light of the tangible success achieved in implementing the remoting working plan and ensuring business continuity in line with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the State to maintain public health and safety.

He highlighted in this regard the Remote Trial System in various courts and departments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as completing all the transactions of the notary public and attestation remotely through the ADJD’s website.

